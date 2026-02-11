Sandhar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 11.69% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 21.67% to Rs 1184.64 croreNet profit of Sandhar Technologies rose 11.69% to Rs 33.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.67% to Rs 1184.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 973.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1184.64973.69 22 OPM %9.139.75 -PBDT96.9485.57 13 PBT47.5241.85 14 NP33.4529.95 12
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:37 PM IST