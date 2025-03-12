Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sandur Manganese slides after CEO Krishnendu Sanyal resigns

Sandur Manganese slides after CEO Krishnendu Sanyal resigns

Image

Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores fell 1.91% to Rs 476.25 after the company said that Krishnendu Sanyal has resigned from his position as chief executive officer (CEO) of the company due to personal reasons, effective from 10 March 2025.

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores is the flagship company of the Karnataka-based Sandur Group. It is involved in the mining of low-phosphorous manganese and iron ore in the Hosapete-Ballari region of Karnataka.

The companys consolidated net profit surged to Rs 137.48 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 9.07 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 951.87 crore in Q3 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 153.02 crore in Q3 FY24.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Alkem Laboratories launches generic Empagliflozin in India

Alkem Laboratories launches generic Empagliflozin in India

Godrej Agrovet rises after board OKs to acquire remaining stake in CDPL

Godrej Agrovet rises after board OKs to acquire remaining stake in CDPL

RVNL rises after securing Rs 555 crore order from NHAI

RVNL rises after securing Rs 555 crore order from NHAI

KPI Green Energy appoints Surinder Kumar Negi as COO

KPI Green Energy appoints Surinder Kumar Negi as COO

Market drift lower; breadth strong

Market drift lower; breadth strong

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayReliance Jio Starlink India PartnershipSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Share Price Fall TodayUS Vice President JD Vance India VisitTSPSC Group 2 Results 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon