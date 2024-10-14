PVV Infra standalone net profit declines 93.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 84.89% to Rs 3.53 croreNet profit of PVV Infra declined 93.94% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 84.89% to Rs 3.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.5323.36 -85 OPM %0.571.67 -PBDT0.020.39 -95 PBT0.020.39 -95 NP0.020.33 -94
