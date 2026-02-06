Sanghvi Movers standalone net profit rises 77.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 44.96% to Rs 172.57 crore

Net profit of Sanghvi Movers rose 77.50% to Rs 32.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 44.96% to Rs 172.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 119.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.172.57119.0548.7345.8384.5156.9852.0325.8032.6618.40

