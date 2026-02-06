Friday, February 06, 2026 | 06:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shelter Infra Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Shelter Infra Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 6:18 PM IST

Sales decline 10.00% to Rs 0.54 crore

Net loss of Shelter Infra Projects reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 10.00% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.540.60 -10 OPM %-7.41-5.00 -PBDT-0.010.02 PL PBT-0.030 0 NP-0.030.02 PL

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 6:18 PM IST

