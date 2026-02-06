Machino Plastics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.47 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.30% to Rs 125.46 crore

Net loss of Machino Plastics reported to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 34.30% to Rs 125.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 93.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.125.4693.426.929.053.575.37-1.613.21-1.471.54

