Sula Vineyards consolidated net profit declines 67.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.87% to Rs 180.39 crore

Net profit of Sula Vineyards declined 67.57% to Rs 9.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 28.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.87% to Rs 180.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 200.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.180.39200.1517.7126.5124.6746.1414.2637.219.1028.06

