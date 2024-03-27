Sensex (    %)
                             
Sanofi India, Cipla join hands to promote CNS products in India

Image

Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Sanofi India said that it has announced an exclusive partnership with Cipla for initial period of five years for distribution and promotion of its central nervous system (CNS) product range in India.
Shares of Sanofi India advanced 1.81% to Rs 7,850.05 while Cipla rose 0.17% to Rs 1,469 on the BSE.
As a part of this partnership, Cipla will be responsible for the distribution of the firms six CNS brands including Frisium, a leading brand in the anti-epileptic medication category.
While the company will continue to own, import, and manufacture its complete range of CNS products across plants in India and internationally, Cipla will leverage its capabilities and robust India-wide network of strong marketing and sales professionals, distributors, institutions, and market outreach programs to expand access to these treatments for patients who need them.
Rodolfo Hrosz, managing director, Sanofi India, said, Sanofi Indias CNS products are leaders in their respective categories. These well-established brands already improve lives of many patients across urban centres in the country. Ciplas wide presence will enable us to expand the reach of this portfolio to healthcare professionals and patients across all India.
Achin Gupta, chief executive officer One India Business, Cipla, said, Enhancing access to high quality treatments is central to our purpose of Caring for Life. We are pleased to collaborate with Sanofi India to enhance accessibility to highly efficacious and quality therapeutic solutions in CNS and bring value to patients across the country. Central Nervous System is one of the most challenging areas in medicine, and we believe this partnership is a significant step forward to address unmet needs of patients.
Sanofi India is one of the entities through which Sanofi operates in India. It offers a wide array of medicines for therapy areas such as diabetes, cardiology, thrombosis, central nervous system and anti-histamines. The products manufactured by the company are distributed in India and exported to many developed as well as developing countries.
Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 10:13 AM IST

