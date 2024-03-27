Sensex (    %)
                             
Oil and Gas shares gain

Image

Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 395.34 points or 1.44% at 27787.25 at 09:41 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Reliance Industries Ltd (up 2.23%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.97%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.39%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.37%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.25%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.25%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.92%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.56%).
On the other hand, Linde India Ltd (down 0.44%), moved lower.
At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 346.71 or 0.48% at 72817.01.
The Nifty 50 index was up 104.15 points or 0.47% at 22108.85.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 348.34 points or 0.82% at 43074.56.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 64.1 points or 0.48% at 13310.49.
On BSE,2036 shares were trading in green, 939 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.
First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

