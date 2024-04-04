Canara Bank spurts 0.16%, up for five straight sessions

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 607.9, up 0.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 113.86% in last one year as compared to a 27.97% gain in NIFTY and a 95.04% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Canara Bank rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 607.9, up 0.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 22467.75. The Sensex is at 74089.06, up 0.29%. Canara Bank has added around 0.9% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has added around 0.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7303.85, down 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 54.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 70.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 610.3, down 0.02% on the day. Canara Bank is up 113.86% in last one year as compared to a 27.97% gain in NIFTY and a 95.04% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 7.54 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

