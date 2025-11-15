Sanstar standalone net profit declines 91.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.56% to Rs 196.43 croreNet profit of Sanstar declined 91.61% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.56% to Rs 196.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 195.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales196.43195.33 1 OPM %0.695.85 -PBDT3.3113.43 -75 PBT0.9210.04 -91 NP0.637.51 -92
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content