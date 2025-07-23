Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 02:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sapphire Foods India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.80 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sapphire Foods India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.80 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Sales rise 8.15% to Rs 776.83 crore

Net loss of Sapphire Foods India reported to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 8.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.15% to Rs 776.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 718.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales776.83718.29 8 OPM %14.5317.29 -PBDT90.11102.20 -12 PBT-1.8411.83 PL NP-1.808.52 PL

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

