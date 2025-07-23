Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 02:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UCO Bank down for fifth straight session

UCO Bank down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 30.99, down 2.05% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 6.27% in last one year as compared to a 3.07% rally in NIFTY and a 2.7% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

UCO Bank is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 30.99, down 2.05% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 25163.2. The Sensex is at 82549.91, up 0.44%.UCO Bank has added around 4.27% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has increased around 0.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7006.35, down 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 53.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 111.67 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 16.24 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

