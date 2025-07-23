Dynamic Cables standalone net profit rises 56.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.65% to Rs 262.04 croreNet profit of Dynamic Cables rose 56.98% to Rs 18.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 25.65% to Rs 262.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 208.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales262.04208.55 26 OPM %10.2810.48 -PBDT27.0218.13 49 PBT24.3715.62 56 NP18.2111.60 57
