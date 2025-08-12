Saptarishi Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 201.34% to Rs 18.02 croreNet profit of Saptarishi Agro Industries declined 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 201.34% to Rs 18.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales18.025.98 201 OPM %1.553.34 -PBDT0.070.08 -13 PBT0.060.07 -14 NP0.060.07 -14
