Sar Auto Products standalone net profit declines 23.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.35% to Rs 4.35 croreNet profit of Sar Auto Products declined 23.81% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 16.35% to Rs 4.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4.355.20 -16 OPM %13.7910.38 -PBDT0.840.67 25 PBT0.320.42 -24 NP0.320.42 -24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content