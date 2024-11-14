Business Standard
Cella Space standalone net profit rises 25145.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Cella Space standalone net profit rises 25145.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales decline 87.77% to Rs 0.23 crore

Net profit of Cella Space rose 25145.00% to Rs 50.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 87.77% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.231.88 -88 OPM %-217.3975.53 -PBDT-0.400.62 PL PBT-0.590.25 PL NP50.490.20 25145

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

