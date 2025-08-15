Sarda Proteins reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 10.95 croreNet Loss of Sarda Proteins reported to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales reported to Rs 10.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales10.950 0 OPM %-4.470 -PBDT-0.49-0.08 -513 PBT-0.49-0.08 -513 NP-0.49-0.08 -513
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content