Gujarat Raffia Industries standalone net profit rises 21.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.51% to Rs 11.52 croreNet profit of Gujarat Raffia Industries rose 21.43% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.51% to Rs 11.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales11.5210.52 10 OPM %10.075.89 -PBDT1.160.66 76 PBT0.450.33 36 NP0.340.28 21
