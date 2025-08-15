Friday, August 15, 2025 | 09:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhilwara Spinners reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.14 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Bhilwara Spinners reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.14 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

Sales decline 77.92% to Rs 2.67 crore

Net loss of Bhilwara Spinners reported to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 77.92% to Rs 2.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.6712.09 -78 OPM %8.6111.66 -PBDT-0.551.43 PL PBT-1.601.41 PL NP-2.141.66 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

Upcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
