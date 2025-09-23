Saregama India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Saregama India Ltd is quoting at Rs 477.75, down 1.38% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 1.71% in last one year as compared to a 2.86% slide in NIFTY and a 22.16% fall in the Nifty Media index.
Saregama India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 477.75, down 1.38% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 25199.35. The Sensex is at 82176.04, up 0.02%.Saregama India Ltd has lost around 1.97% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Saregama India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1627.3, down 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.51 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 45.37 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
