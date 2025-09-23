Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 18.4, down 0.65% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 1.71% in last one year as compared to a 2.86% slide in NIFTY and a 17.94% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 18.4, down 0.65% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 25199.35. The Sensex is at 82176.04, up 0.02%.Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has eased around 1.6% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35992.65, down 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 111.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 322.83 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 17.15 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd down for fifth straight session

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd down for fifth straight session

Barometers trade sideways; European mrkt advance

Barometers trade sideways; European mrkt advance

S&P retains India's GDP growth forecast at 6.5% on strong domestic demand

S&P retains India's GDP growth forecast at 6.5% on strong domestic demand

Zaggle rises on co-branded prepaid card deal with Mastercard

Zaggle rises on co-branded prepaid card deal with Mastercard

Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 3.13%

Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 3.13%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAnand Rathi Share IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIvalue Infosolutions IPO AllotmentGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon