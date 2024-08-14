Sarthak Industries standalone net profit rises 1150.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.31% to Rs 7.62 croreNet profit of Sarthak Industries rose 1150.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.31% to Rs 7.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales7.627.80 -2 OPM %-3.41-6.92 -PBDT0.430.15 187 PBT0.340.03 1033 NP0.250.02 1150
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content