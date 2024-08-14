Ranjit Securities standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.05% to Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of Ranjit Securities declined 60.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 21.05% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.150.19 -21 OPM %-6.6726.32 -PBDT0.070.13 -46 PBT0.060.11 -45 NP0.040.10 -60
