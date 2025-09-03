Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sarveshwar Foods gains after MoU with German firm for rice storage tech

Sarveshwar Foods gains after MoU with German firm for rice storage tech

Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Sarveshwar Foods gained 1.17% to Rs 7.79 after the company signed a pact with a German technology firm to enhance rice storage and processing solutions.

Sarveshwar Foods announced a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a German partner to introduce next-generation technologies for rice storage, preservation, and preparation. The deal includes CO₂-based storage systems to preserve freshness, reusable cocoons to cut waste, and smoke generator technology to create a premium smoky flavor for international markets.

The company said the collaboration will support its global expansion by boosting product differentiation in Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

Sarveshwar added that these innovations align with its long-term focus on sustainability, competitiveness, and export-led growth.

 

Sarveshwar Foods is engaged in manufacturing, trading, processing, and marketing basmati and non-basmati rice in both domestic and international markets, with operations in the Jammu region of Jammu and Kashmir and Gandhidham in Gujarat.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Sarveshwar Foods surged 127.18% to Rs 7.02 crore while net sales rose 29.31% to Rs 301.35 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

