Sasken Technologies consolidated net profit declines 35.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.80% to Rs 148.01 croreNet profit of Sasken Technologies declined 35.83% to Rs 11.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.80% to Rs 148.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 108.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 36.13% to Rs 50.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 78.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.55% to Rs 550.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 406.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales148.01108.99 36 550.91406.43 36 OPM %4.781.86 -4.167.55 - PBDT16.2722.84 -29 75.97101.23 -25 PBT12.6520.94 -40 62.0193.80 -34 NP11.0317.19 -36 50.2878.72 -36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content