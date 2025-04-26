Saturday, April 26, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit rises 14.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit rises 14.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 4.50% to Rs 1716.30 crore

Net profit of Oracle Financial Services Software rose 14.96% to Rs 643.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 560.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.50% to Rs 1716.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1642.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.22% to Rs 2379.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2219.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.43% to Rs 6846.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6373.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1716.301642.40 4 6846.806373.00 7 OPM %44.5644.72 -44.9343.66 - PBDT855.90803.00 7 3380.003096.60 9 PBT839.00785.20 7 3310.903022.30 10 NP643.90560.10 15 2379.602219.40 7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Reliance Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Reliance Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Rossari Biotech standalone net profit rises 23.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Rossari Biotech standalone net profit rises 23.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Force Motors consolidated net profit rises 209.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Force Motors consolidated net profit rises 209.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Aurum Proptech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.20 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Aurum Proptech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.20 crore in the March 2025 quarter

L&T Finance consolidated net profit rises 14.86% in the March 2025 quarter

L&T Finance consolidated net profit rises 14.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayRIL Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon