Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit rises 14.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.50% to Rs 1716.30 croreNet profit of Oracle Financial Services Software rose 14.96% to Rs 643.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 560.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.50% to Rs 1716.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1642.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.22% to Rs 2379.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2219.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.43% to Rs 6846.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6373.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1716.301642.40 4 6846.806373.00 7 OPM %44.5644.72 -44.9343.66 - PBDT855.90803.00 7 3380.003096.60 9 PBT839.00785.20 7 3310.903022.30 10 NP643.90560.10 15 2379.602219.40 7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content