Reliance Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.51% to Rs 261388.00 croreNet profit of Reliance Industries rose 2.41% to Rs 19407.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18951.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.51% to Rs 261388.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 236533.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.04% to Rs 69648.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 69621.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.06% to Rs 964693.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 901064.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales261388.00236533.00 11 964693.00901064.00 7 OPM %16.7717.97 -17.1518.00 - PBDT42582.0041289.00 3 159153.00155172.00 3 PBT29103.0027720.00 5 106017.00104340.00 2 NP19407.0018951.00 2 69648.0069621.00 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content