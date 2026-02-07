Everest Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 37.98 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.74% to Rs 282.95 crore

Net Loss of Everest Industries reported to Rs 37.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 15.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 23.74% to Rs 282.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 371.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.282.95371.03-6.84-1.49-24.60-10.70-34.37-19.85-37.98-15.48

