Everest Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 37.98 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 23.74% to Rs 282.95 croreNet Loss of Everest Industries reported to Rs 37.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 15.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 23.74% to Rs 282.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 371.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales282.95371.03 -24 OPM %-6.84-1.49 -PBDT-24.60-10.70 -130 PBT-34.37-19.85 -73 NP-37.98-15.48 -145
First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:08 AM IST