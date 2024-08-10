Sat Industries consolidated net profit declines 79.68% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.67% to Rs 122.61 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Sat Industries declined 79.68% to Rs 13.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 64.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.67% to Rs 122.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 129.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.122.61129.9817.4916.0226.9892.3723.8290.2513.1664.77