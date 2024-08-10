Elpro International consolidated net profit rises 143.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 170.50% to Rs 139.31 croreNet profit of Elpro International rose 143.85% to Rs 47.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 170.50% to Rs 139.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 51.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales139.3151.50 171 OPM %48.8366.62 -PBDT62.1431.92 95 PBT60.4730.65 97 NP47.5519.50 144
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content