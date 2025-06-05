Sansera Engineering gains on Rs 160-cr Airbus Defence contract

Sansera Engineering rose 1.22% to Rs 1,365 after the company secured a Rs 160-crore long-term contract with Airbus Defence and Space to manufacture and support Airborne Intensive Care Transport Modules (ICTM) for light and medium transport aircraft.This deal marks the first time Airbus has selected an Indian supplier for the ICTM kits. The ICTM is a critical medical evacuation system designed to transport patients, including those requiring intensive care, during emergencies. Under the agreement, Sansera will handle precision machining and structural assembly of the modules.
S Sekhar Vasan, chairman & managing director of Sansera, said, This strategic partnership positions us as their trusted supplier for the manufacture, supply, and support of the Airborne Intensive Care Transport Module for light and medium transport aircraft programs, marking a significant milestone in our journey as a precision manufacturing leader.
Sansera Engineering is primarily engaged in the machining of precision engine-forged components for the automotive (2Ws and 4Ws) and non-automotive sectors (aerospace, agriculture). The company also manufactures connecting rods for medium and heavy commercial vehicles.
The company reported a 28.7% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 59.27 crore on a 4.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 781.65 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content