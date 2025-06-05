Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Welspun Corp spurts on bagging export order

Welspun Corp spurts on bagging export order

Image

Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Welspun Corp jumped 4.24% to Rs 950.05 after the company bagged a repeat export order for 50 km of LSAW pipes and bends for a key offshore project in the Middle East.

Since May 7, Welspun Corp has secured additional orders worth about Rs 450 crore for its India facility, to be executed in FY26 & FY27.

Welspun Corp is one of the largest manufacturers of large diameter pipes globally and has established a global footprint across six continents and fifty countries by delivering key customized solutions for both onshore and offshore applications. The company also manufactures Ductile Iron (DI) Pipes, TMT (Thermo-Mechanically Treated) Rebars, BIS-certified steel billets, stainless steel pipes and tubes & bars.

 

Welspun Corp's consolidated net profit surged 160.72% to Rs 698.31 crore while net sales declined 12.02% to Rs 3924.97 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

