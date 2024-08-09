Business Standard
Satia Industries standalone net profit declines 39.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Sales decline 17.00% to Rs 399.37 crore
Net profit of Satia Industries declined 39.32% to Rs 51.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 84.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 17.00% to Rs 399.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 481.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales399.37481.17 -17 OPM %27.7231.03 -PBDT107.86145.02 -26 PBT69.34112.42 -38 NP51.0684.15 -39
First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 3:18 PM IST

