Hindoostan Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.88 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.57% to Rs 15.22 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net Loss of Hindoostan Mills reported to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 25.57% to Rs 15.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.15.2220.45-15.64-7.14-0.43-0.09-0.88-0.61-0.88-0.61