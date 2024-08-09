Freshtrop Fruits standalone net profit rises 26.47% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.84% to Rs 29.85 crore

Net profit of Freshtrop Fruits rose 26.47% to Rs 16.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.84% to Rs 29.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.29.8527.685.291.082.76-0.081.71-1.2216.3912.96