Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Futuristic Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.02 crore
Net profit of Futuristic Securities reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.020.02 0 OPM %-50.00-500.00 -PBDT0.01-0.08 LP PBT0.01-0.08 LP NP0.01-0.08 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Aditi and Diksha in action; Aman's bronze medal bout at 11 PM

HCLTech's Roshni Nadar Malhotra is India's most influential woman leader

Top 5 OTT releases of this week: Indian 2 to Ghudchadi, check list here

15 equity NFO launches in July, thematic funds continue to steal show

Stock Market LIVE: MidCap index outruns peers; Trent jumps 13%, Lodha 6%, SAIL down 5%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 3:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEParis Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon