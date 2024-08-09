Challani Capital standalone net profit rises 128.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1000.00% to Rs 0.33 crore

Net profit of Challani Capital rose 128.57% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1000.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.330.0348.48-266.670.160.080.160.070.160.07