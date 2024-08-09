Challani Capital standalone net profit rises 128.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1000.00% to Rs 0.33 croreNet profit of Challani Capital rose 128.57% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1000.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.330.03 1000 OPM %48.48-266.67 -PBDT0.160.08 100 PBT0.160.07 129 NP0.160.07 129
