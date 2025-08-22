Friday, August 22, 2025 | 03:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Satin Creditcare gains after raising Rs 100-cr via subordinated NCDs

Satin Creditcare gains after raising Rs 100-cr via subordinated NCDs

Image

Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Satin Creditcare Network (SCNL) advanced 1.18% to Rs 141.65 after the company has successfully raised Rs 100 crore subordinated debt via rated, unsecured, non-convertible debentures (NCDs), qualifying as Tier II capital.

These loans, structured with bullet repayments at the end of 5.5 years and 7 years respectively, will provide additional comfort to the companys asset-liability management (ALM) position.

The fundraise was completed in two tranches, the first tranche of Rs 40 crore on July 24, 2025 and the second tranche of Rs 60 crore on August 21, 2025. Both tranches were raised from different lenders.

The proceeds will enable the company to further its mission of financial empowerment, with a continued focus on expanding income-generating loans (IGL), water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) loans for its clients, thereby driving both livelihood creation and community well-being. Through this dual focus, SCNL not only supports economic empowerment but also promotes better health, hygiene, and overall quality of life for its women borrowers.

 

HP Singh, chairman & managing director of Satin Creditcare Network, said, Raising Rs 100 crore at this juncture reinforces the confidence investors place in our model and vision. It validates our financial strength and the trust we have built over the years. This infusion also provides a stronger capital cushion to our CRAR of approximately 26% as at June 30, 2025. With this long-term support, we will be able to reach more households, empower women entrepreneurs, and uplift communities through both livelihood opportunities and access to essential services.

Satin Creditcare Network is a leading microfinance institution (MFI) in the country. The company offers a bouquet of financial products in the non-MFI segment, comprising loans to MSMEs and affordable housing loans.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 82.9% to Rs 21.89 crore on 3.8% fall in total income to Rs 622.50 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Force Motors Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Force Motors Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

N K Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

N K Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Patel Retail IPO ends with 95.70 times subscription

Patel Retail IPO ends with 95.70 times subscription

Vodafone Idea surges on buzz of AGR relief package

Vodafone Idea surges on buzz of AGR relief package

Volumes soar at Netweb Technologies India Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Netweb Technologies India Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?G Chokkalingam InterviewGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon