Friday, August 22, 2025 | 02:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Netweb Technologies India Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Netweb Technologies India Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Netweb Technologies India Ltd recorded volume of 30.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.82 lakh shares

Finolex Cables Ltd, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd, PTC Industries Ltd, Swan Energy Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 August 2025.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd recorded volume of 30.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.82 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.28% to Rs.2,298.90. Volumes stood at 2.6 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Finolex Cables Ltd recorded volume of 24.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.65 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.05% to Rs.851.35. Volumes stood at 6.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd clocked volume of 691.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 80.01 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.39% to Rs.81.24. Volumes stood at 218.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's low, down 600 pts, Nifty near 24,900; ITC dips 2%, Vi zooms 10%

Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI live scorecard

AUS vs SA 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: South Africa on top with quick wickets

Supreme Court, SC

EC must accept Aadhaar as one of 11 documents in Bihar's SIR: Supreme Court

Danube Home

To buy or rent? Danube's 1% plan makes office ownership in Dubai accessible

Supreme Court, SC

SC to hear plea against unverified public statements in Kerala nurse case

PTC Industries Ltd notched up volume of 1.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17754 shares. The stock rose 3.21% to Rs.13,796.00. Volumes stood at 27900 shares in the last session.

Swan Energy Ltd registered volume of 93.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.32 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.59% to Rs.477.60. Volumes stood at 16.85 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex drops 598 pts; FMCG shares slide

Sensex drops 598 pts; FMCG shares slide

EUR/USD eases to 2-week low; German economy contracts 0.3% in Q2

EUR/USD eases to 2-week low; German economy contracts 0.3% in Q2

WestBridge Capital to acquire 15% stake in Edelweiss Asset Management

WestBridge Capital to acquire 15% stake in Edelweiss Asset Management

Nifty slips below 24,950 mark; European mrkt opens lower

Nifty slips below 24,950 mark; European mrkt opens lower

Oriental Rail Infra rises after arm secures Rs 60-cr order from Ministry of Railways

Oriental Rail Infra rises after arm secures Rs 60-cr order from Ministry of Railways

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?G Chokkalingam InterviewGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon