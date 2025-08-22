Friday, August 22, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Patel Retail IPO ends with 95.70 times subscription

Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

The offer received bids for 74.79 crore shares as against 78.15 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Patel Retail received bids for 74,79,89,460 shares as against 78,15,612 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 95.70 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 272.43 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 108.17 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 42.49 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 19 August 2025 and it closed on 21 August 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 237 and 255 per share.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 85,18,000 equity shares worth up to Rs 217.21 crore and an offer for sale of 10,02,000 equity shares amounting to Rs 25.55 crore.

 

The objectives for the fresh issue includes Rs 109 crore for funding working capital requirement, Rs 59 crore for Repayment/prepayment of certain borrowings, and remaining amount for general corporate purpose.

The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 2,43,82,528 equity shares, aggregating to 98% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post IPO shareholding is expected to be around 70%.

Patel Retail is a value-focused supermarket chain operating 43 stores across 17 cities in Maharashtra, with average annual revenue per store of about Rs 88 crore in FY25. Its business spans retail (including private labels Patel Fresh, Indian Chaska, Blue Nation, Patel Essentials) and non-retail activities like trading and exports, which contributed one-third of total sales across 35+ countries. The company plans further cluster-based expansion in MMRs western suburbs, Pune, and other parts of Western and Central India.

Ahead of the IPO, Patel Retail on Monday, 18 August 2025, raised Rs 43.46 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 17.04 lakh shares at Rs 255 each to 6 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 25.28 crore and sales of Rs 820.69 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

