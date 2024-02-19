Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Satin Creditcare Network achieves milestone of Rs 10,000 cr standalone AUM

Image

Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Satin Creditcare Network announced its remarkable milestone of crossing Rs. 10,000 crore Assets Under Management on standalone basis. This accomplishment underscores the company's customer centric approach, robust risk management practices and innovative credit offerings tailored to meet the diverse needs of its clients. The AUM of the company as on 31 December 2023 was Rs. 9,811 crore.
The Company has witnessed strong business momentum by showing a strong rebound after disruptions caused by the Covid pandemic by taking proactive measures and strategies. Satin Creditcare has made net customer additions of 6.3 Lakhs as of 9M FY24 and grown by 35% YoY, thereby crossing its significant 3 million clientele mark. The Company has disbursed Rs. 2,698 crore during Q3 FY24 as against Rs. 2,202 crore and Rs. 1,980 crore during Q2 FY24 and Q1 FY24 respectively. In Q3 FY24, the company opened 32 new branches, leading to a total network of 1,165 branches spread across 24 states and union territories.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Satin Creditcare Network consolidated net profit rises 92.59% in the December 2023 quarter

Inditrade Microfinance standalone net profit rises 277.53% in the December 2023 quarter

Nifty above 21,900; oil and gas shares rises

Pahal Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 174.20% in the December 2023 quarter

Namra Finance standalone net profit rises 118.96% in the December 2023 quarter

Barometers edge higher, Nifty above 22,050 level

SDF Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.84 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Omaxe hits the roof after bagging order from UPSRTC to develop bus terminal

Arvind SmartSpaces receives strong response for plotted township project 'Arvind Orchards'

Godrej Properties receives affirmation in credit ratings from ICRA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE ScoreCisco LayoffsCBSE Board Exam 2024SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon