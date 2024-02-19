Satin Creditcare Network achieves milestone of Rs 10,000 cr standalone AUM

Satin Creditcare Network announced its remarkable milestone of crossing Rs. 10,000 crore Assets Under Management on standalone basis. This accomplishment underscores the company's customer centric approach, robust risk management practices and innovative credit offerings tailored to meet the diverse needs of its clients. The AUM of the company as on 31 December 2023 was Rs. 9,811 crore.

The Company has witnessed strong business momentum by showing a strong rebound after disruptions caused by the Covid pandemic by taking proactive measures and strategies. Satin Creditcare has made net customer additions of 6.3 Lakhs as of 9M FY24 and grown by 35% YoY, thereby crossing its significant 3 million clientele mark. The Company has disbursed Rs. 2,698 crore during Q3 FY24 as against Rs. 2,202 crore and Rs. 1,980 crore during Q2 FY24 and Q1 FY24 respectively. In Q3 FY24, the company opened 32 new branches, leading to a total network of 1,165 branches spread across 24 states and union territories.

