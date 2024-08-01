Satin Creditcare Network consolidated net profit rises 19.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.90% to Rs 632.44 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Satin Creditcare Network rose 19.81% to Rs 105.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 87.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 36.90% to Rs 632.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 461.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.632.44461.9762.6266.24146.71121.92141.01117.54105.2887.87