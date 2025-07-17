Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Satin Creditcare Network opens its first branch in Aizawl, Mizoram

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 3:17 PM IST
Satin Creditcare Network (SCNL) marks its presence in Mizoram with the opening of its first branch in Aizawl, taking its total count to 26 states and 4 union territories. This move establishes SCNL as the first leading micro finance institute to enter the state, aiming to bolster financial inclusion and drive economic development nationwide.

SCNL manages a robust portfolio of over Rs. 1,500 crore and runs 165 active branches in the Northeast alone as of 30 June 2025.

