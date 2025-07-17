Jupiter Infomedia consolidated net profit declines 46.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.37% to Rs 1.63 croreNet profit of Jupiter Infomedia declined 46.37% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 29.37% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.631.26 29 OPM %-4.2917.46 -PBDT2.524.14 -39 PBT2.434.05 -40 NP1.332.48 -46
