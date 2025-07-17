Waaree Renewable Technologies consolidated net profit rises 205.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 155.21% to Rs 603.19 croreNet profit of Waaree Renewable Technologies rose 205.44% to Rs 86.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 28.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 155.21% to Rs 603.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 236.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales603.19236.35 155 OPM %19.4917.38 -PBDT118.8140.81 191 PBT116.5739.27 197 NP86.4428.30 205
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content