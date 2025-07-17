Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 03:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zigly sets up its experience center facility at Khar West, Mumbai

Zigly sets up its experience center facility at Khar West, Mumbai

Image

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

Zigly, (Cosmo First ) India's first tech-enabled omnichannel pet care brand continues its strategic expansion across the country with its first foray into the Mumbai market. As part of the expansion in Western India, Zigly acquired the established Small Animal Clinic & Surgical Centre in Khar West, converting it to a full-fledged Zigly pet care ecosystem. This aligns with Zigly's growth trajectory, which has seen its ARR (net revenue) reach approximately Rs 56 crore (as of Feb 2025), with targets to more than double in the next 1-2 years.

Zigly's experience center facility is located at Ground floor, Matru Mandir, Shop no.1 and 2, 18th Rd, Khar West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400052, spanning over 1520 sq. ft. With an existing customer base of more than 25,000 pet parents, respected veterinarians Dr. Sanjiv and Dr. Rajni Rajadhyaksha founded the centre.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Waaree Renewable Technologies consolidated net profit rises 205.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Waaree Renewable Technologies consolidated net profit rises 205.44% in the June 2025 quarter

HDFC Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 23.82% in the June 2025 quarter

HDFC Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 23.82% in the June 2025 quarter

LMW consolidated net profit rises 4.08% in the June 2025 quarter

LMW consolidated net profit rises 4.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Jupiter Infomedia consolidated net profit declines 46.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Jupiter Infomedia consolidated net profit declines 46.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 4.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 4.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySpunweb Nonwoven IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon