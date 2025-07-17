HDFC Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 23.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.88% to Rs 968.15 croreNet profit of HDFC Asset Management Company rose 23.82% to Rs 747.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 603.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.88% to Rs 968.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 775.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales968.15775.24 25 OPM %79.8476.67 -PBDT1002.95765.52 31 PBT985.68752.25 31 NP747.55603.76 24
