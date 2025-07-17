Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 03:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LMW consolidated net profit rises 4.08% in the June 2025 quarter

LMW consolidated net profit rises 4.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Sales rise 3.15% to Rs 694.14 crore

Net profit of LMW rose 4.08% to Rs 11.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.15% to Rs 694.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 672.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales694.14672.96 3 OPM %1.981.97 -PBDT50.3542.66 18 PBT20.8216.25 28 NP11.4711.02 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jupiter Infomedia consolidated net profit declines 46.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Jupiter Infomedia consolidated net profit declines 46.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 4.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 4.52% in the June 2025 quarter

South Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 9.62% in the June 2025 quarter

South Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 9.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit rises 86.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit rises 86.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Morarka Finance standalone net profit declines 91.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Morarka Finance standalone net profit declines 91.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySpunweb Nonwoven IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon