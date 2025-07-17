LMW consolidated net profit rises 4.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.15% to Rs 694.14 croreNet profit of LMW rose 4.08% to Rs 11.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.15% to Rs 694.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 672.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales694.14672.96 3 OPM %1.981.97 -PBDT50.3542.66 18 PBT20.8216.25 28 NP11.4711.02 4
