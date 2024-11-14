Business Standard
Saumya Consultants standalone net profit rises 60.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Saumya Consultants standalone net profit rises 60.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

Sales rise 28.92% to Rs 22.69 crore

Net profit of Saumya Consultants rose 60.12% to Rs 13.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 28.92% to Rs 22.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales22.6917.60 29 OPM %54.6146.14 -PBDT12.729.07 40 PBT12.679.02 40 NP13.458.40 60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

