Saumya Consultants standalone net profit rises 60.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.92% to Rs 22.69 croreNet profit of Saumya Consultants rose 60.12% to Rs 13.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 28.92% to Rs 22.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales22.6917.60 29 OPM %54.6146.14 -PBDT12.729.07 40 PBT12.679.02 40 NP13.458.40 60
